Support for the second impeachment of President Donald Trump grew among House Democrats Friday, following Wednesday's violent pro-Trump insurrection that left five people dead at the U.S. Capitol. We'll discuss the latest developments.
House Democrats Build Momentum To Impeach President Trump a Second Time
at 9:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 08: The U.S. Capitol Building is seen two days after a pro-Trump mob broke into the U.S. Capitol Building on January 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. Democratic congressional leaders threatened to impeach President Donald Trump for encouraging the mob that stormed the Capitol Building. ((Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images))
Guests:
Molly Ball, national political correspondent, TIME; author, "Pelosi"
Eugene Scott, political reporter, Washington Post; host of the podcast “The Next Four Years"
