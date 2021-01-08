On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to use the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office. Pelosi said if not, the Democrats could seek to impeach the president a second time. This comes after the president tried to tamper with election results in Georgia and incited a riot at the U.S. Capitol that left four people dead. Experts say taking either path would be challenging for Democrats. We explain the various scenarios for forcing a president out of office and what it means for Trump’s limited time in the White House.
What Democrats Are Doing to Force President Trump Out of Office
at 10:00 AM
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi calls for the removal of President Donald Trump from office either by invocation of the 25th Amendment by Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of the Cabinet members or Impeachment at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Guests:
Jennifer Haberkorn, congressional reporter, Los Angeles Times
Brian Kalt, professor of law, Michigan State University and author of "Unable: The Law, Politics, and Limits of Section 4 of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment"
