After Siege, Americans Grapple With Questions of Accountability
After Siege, Americans Grapple With Questions of Accountability

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
The U.S. Capitol Building on February 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

The siege of the U.S Capitol by Pro-Trump extremists on Wednesday has many grappling with questions of accountability and justice. Democratic leaders Thursday demanded that President Trump be removed from office.  Several   White House officials have resigned, but what will be the punishment for members of Congress who supported Trump’s attempt to steal the election?   Lawmakers are also calling for congressional hearings on the failure of law enforcement to protect what should have been one of America’s most secure buildings.   We’ll discuss the aftermath of Wednesday's violence and who should be held accountable. 

Guests:

Bruce Cain, professor of political science, Stanford University

