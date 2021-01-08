More than one million California state unemployment claims--approximately 1 in 7-- were suspended this week in an attempt to avoid more fraudulent payouts. The California Employment Development Department has lost up to $4 billion on fraudulent claims since the pandemic started. We break down the latest problems besetting the state’s EDD, as a record number of Californians await much-needed financial relief.
More than 1 Million Unemployment Claims in Limbo as EDD Investigates Massive Fraud
at 9:30 AM
A person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Patrick McGreevy, staff writer, Los Angeles Times
Mary Franklin Harvin, reporter, The California Report, KQED
