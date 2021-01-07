Statewide Call-in Special: California Responds to Pro-Trump Riots

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

After violent supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol, many Americans are dismayed at the chaos and lawlessness that has unfolded. Some observers questioned the lax response from police, as well as galling discrepancies between the treatment of Black Lives Matter protesters and the pro-Trump mob. And the incident is sparking calls for a second impeachment of Trump, who invited the rioters to Washington D.C. In this statewide call-in special, we'll talk about the fallout from Thursday's violence.

Guests:

Aimee Allison , founder, She the People, an organization elevating the political voice of women of color



Marisa Lagos , politics correspondent, KQED, Co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show



Jessica Levinson , professor of law, Loyola Law School, host of the podcast “Passing Judgment”



Libby Denkmann , senior politics reporter, KPCC senior politics reporter, KPCC