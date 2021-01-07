KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Rioters Storm the U.S. Capitol
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Maria Ressa

Filipina journalist Maria Ressa. Her coverage of populist president Rodrigo Duterte has gotten her internet trolls, death threats, criminal charges and Time Magazine’s 2018 Person of the Year award. She’s the subject of a new documentary called “A Thousand Cuts.” It airs Friday on the PBS series Frontline.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

Maria Ressa

Filipina journalist Maria Ressa. Her coverage of populist president Rodrigo Duterte has gotten her internet trolls, death threats, criminal charges and Time Magazine’s 2018 Person of the Year award. She’s the subject of a new documentary called “A Thousand Cuts.” It airs Friday on the PBS series Frontline.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Rioters Storm the U.S. Capitol

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
The United States Capitol is seen from behind a police barricade on October 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Violent extremists loyal to President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday in an attempt to prevent Congress from confirming electoral votes for president-elect Joe Biden. The mob smashed windows, clashed with police and one person was reportedly shot dead.  Trump called on the rioters to go home but at the same time reiterated false claims that the election was stolen.  Many across the country are reeling in the aftermath of a stunning attack on this country's democratic process.  We get the latest on the riots.

Guests:

Masha Gessen, staff writer, The New Yorker, author, "Surviving Autocracy"

Anita Kumar, White House correspondent, associate editor, Politico

David Graham, staff writer, The Atlantic

Sponsored