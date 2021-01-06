Democrat Raphael Warnock Victorious in Georgia Senate Runoff

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - JANUARY 03: Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock waves after finishing his speech during a drive-in rally at Garden City Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris joined Warnock and fellow Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff for a campaign event two days before the January 5th runoff election that has implications into which party controls the U.S. Senate. According to AJC, 3 million people have already casted their votes ahead of Tuesday's election. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)