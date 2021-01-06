With Democrat Raphael Warnock’s victory in one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs Tuesday, he becomes the first Black U.S . senator in his state’s history. If Democrat Jon Ossoff’s lead holds in the other runoff, President-elect Joe Biden begins his term on January 20th with Democrats in control of Congress. We'll get the latest and talk about what a shift in the senate's balance of power could mean for California.
Democrat Raphael Warnock Victorious in Georgia Senate Runoff
at 10:00 AM
SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - JANUARY 03: Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock waves after finishing his speech during a drive-in rally at Garden City Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris joined Warnock and fellow Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff for a campaign event two days before the January 5th runoff election that has implications into which party controls the U.S. Senate. According to AJC, 3 million people have already casted their votes ahead of Tuesday's election. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Guests:
Emma Hurt, politics reporter, WABE
Bernard Fraga, associate professor of political science, Emory University; author, "The Turnout Gap"
Joe Garofoli, senior political writer, San Francisco Chronicle
