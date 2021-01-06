KQED is a proud member of
Democrat Raphael Warnock Victorious in Georgia Senate Runoff
Latest on Senate Runoff Elections in Georgia

All eyes are on two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia, the outcomes of which will determine which political party gains control of the Senate. Polls closed Tuesday night, as Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff vie to unseat Republican incumbents Senator David Perdue and Senator Kelly Loeffler. We get the latest.see more
Democrat Raphael Warnock Victorious in Georgia Senate Runoff

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - JANUARY 03: Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock waves after finishing his speech during a drive-in rally at Garden City Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris joined Warnock and fellow Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff for a campaign event two days before the January 5th runoff election that has implications into which party controls the U.S. Senate. According to AJC, 3 million people have already casted their votes ahead of Tuesday's election. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

With Democrat Raphael Warnock’s victory in one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs Tuesday, he becomes the first Black U.S . senator in his state’s history. If Democrat Jon Ossoff’s lead holds in the other runoff, President-elect Joe Biden begins his term  on January 20th with Democrats in control of Congress. We'll get the latest and talk about what a shift in the senate's balance of power could mean for California.

Guests:

Emma Hurt, politics reporter, WABE

Bernard Fraga, associate professor of political science, Emory University; author, "The Turnout Gap"

Joe Garofoli, senior political writer, San Francisco Chronicle

