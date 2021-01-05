Despite President Donald Trump’s resounding loss in California during his bid for re-election last November, many Republican leaders in the state are supporting his efforts to overturn the results of the national election. Rep. Mike Garcia, who represents California’s 25th district north of Los Angeles, said Monday he joined a group of House Republicans who oppose certifying the election for President-elect Joe Biden. Another is Rep. Devin Nunes of Fresno, to whom Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday. Political observers say Trump’s efforts are futile, improper and possibly illegal, but many in his party are sticking with him. We discuss the Californian leaders who support Trump and what it means for the Republican Party in California, a state where Democrats dominate.
More California Republican Leaders Pledge to Oppose Certifying Biden’s Election Win
at 10:00 AM
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, far left, Republican of California, stands alongside newly-sworn in first-term Republican members of Congress on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, Jan. 4, 2021. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED, Co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show
Lanhee Chen, research fellow at the Hoover Institution, former policy director for Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign
Mike Madrid, co-Founder, The Lincoln Project, a group of Republicans who oppose President Donald Trump, and political consultant and Partner, GrassrootsLab
