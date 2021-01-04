KQED is a proud member of
Trump Asks Georgia Secretary of State to "Find Votes" During Phone Call
Trump Asks Georgia Secretary of State to "Find Votes" During Phone Call

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a meeting with leaders of the steel industry at the White House March 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.  (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Saturday pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to reverse his November election loss in Georgia, according to an audio recording obtained by the Washington Post. The recording is another example of the president’s "assault on American democracy," a senior adviser for President-elect Joe Biden said. We'll talk with USF political scientist James Taylor about Trump's latest scandal, which comes two days before the special election in Georgia that will decide control of the U.S. Senate. We'll also discuss Rep. Nancy Pelosi's re-election as House Speaker on Sunday.

Guests:

James Taylor , Professor of Political Science, University of San Francisco. His forthcoming book is "Peoples Temple, Jim Jones and California Black Politics".

