ICU Capacity in the Bay Area
1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Forum

ICU Capacity in the Bay Area

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
Clinicians prepare a COVID-19 patient for RotoProne therapy in the Intensive Care Unit at Sharp Grossmont Hospital on Dec. 14, 2020 in La Mesa, Calif. in San Diego County. ( Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Kaiser Permanente announced this week that it will postpone elective procedures into January over concerns that COVID-19 hospitalizations may continue to grow over the holidays.  The news comes as San Mateo County’s ICU beds fill and the county works to secure more beds for the sick.  We get an update on Bay Area hospital capacity and hear why reported numbers can be confusing.

Guests:

Erin Allday, health reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

Dr. Stephen Parodi, executive vice president of External Affairs, Kaiser Permanente

