How to Reform the Presidency After Trump

A U.S. Marine stands guard outside the West Wing at the White House Oct. 8, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The power of the president is typically kept in check by other branches of government and historical political norms, but the past four years have revealed alarming fissures in the system. In the book, "After Trump: Reconstructing the Presidency," law professors Bob Bauer and Jack Goldsmith argue that the presidency of Donald Trump has revealed the executive branch's vulnerability to abuse by a president and a lack of accountability that necessitate further reform of presidential powers. In this hour, we'll hear from Bauer and Goldsmith about how Trump and previous presidents have overstepped their powers and what reforms could be viable during the next administration.

Guests:

Jack Goldsmith , law professor at Harvard, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, a former assistant attorney general in the George W. Bush administration and co-author of “After Trump: Reconstructing the Presidency"



Bob Bauer , senior adviser for the Biden campaign, a professor of practice and distinguished scholar in residence at New York University School of Law, and co-author of “After Trump: Reconstructing the Presidency.”