Following the winter holidays, California could see a coronavirus surge on top of a surge. Projections vary wildly. It all depends on whether we heed the travel warnings and stay-at-home orders. With the state on the brink of passing 2 million cases any day now, hospitals and their employees are bracing for the worst. Meanwhile, we place our hopes in the vaccines. We’ll start by hearing from a registered nurse and researcher who participated in one of the vaccine trials.
The Latest on the California's Coronavirus Surge and the Vaccine Rollout
at 10:00 AM
Dr. Nita Patel, Director of Antibody discovery and Vaccine development, lifts a vial with a potential coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine at Novavax labs in Gaithersburg, Maryland on March 20, 2020. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Kristen Choi, registered nurse and health services researcher at UCLA's School of Nursing
Dr. Timothy Brewer, professor of epidemiology, UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health
Lisa Krieger, science writer, San Jose Mercury News
