Lysley Tenorio’s Latest Book Tells of Coming of Age in Colma
Forum

Lysley Tenorio’s Latest Book Tells of Coming of Age in Colma

19 min
Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
Author Lysley Tenorio's latest book is, "The Son of Good Fortune." (Courtesy of Lysley Tenorio)

Author Lysley Tenorio’s new novel, “The Son of Good Fortune,” depicts the coming-of-age story of Excel, a young undocumented person living in the United States who was born during a flight between the Philippines and San Francisco. The novel explores Excel’s life “in hiding” and his struggle to avoid calling attention to himself even as he forms relationships, leaves home for the first time and attempts to survive on his own.  The book is a follow up to Tenorio’s 2012 story collection, “Monstress.” Tenorio, who lives in San Francisco, was born in the Philippines and teaches at Saint Mary’s College of California in Moraga. Tenorio joins us to discuss his writing and latest book. (originally aired Sept 1, 2020) 

Guests:

Lysley Tenorio, author of, "The Son of Good Fortune."

