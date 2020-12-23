Is the Bay Area Losing its Economic Luster as Tech Companies Move Out of State?

So far this month, two Bay Area tech heavyweights, Oracle Corp. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, said they would move their headquarters to Texas. The news set off fears that the Bay Area and California are losing their allure to big employers and could spell future economic distress. While companies have routinely moved out of the Bay Area, some experts say this time is different -- in a troubling way. Other experts say that while the moves are noteworthy, they won’t derail the Bay Area’s economy or tech industry in the long term. We discuss the state of the Bay Area exodus and the region’s economy.