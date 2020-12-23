KQED is a proud member of
Is the Bay Area Losing its Economic Luster as Tech Companies Move Out of State?
Is the Bay Area Losing its Economic Luster as Tech Companies Move Out of State?

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
San Francisco skyline, A view from Twin Peaks (motimeiri)

So far this month, two Bay Area tech heavyweights, Oracle Corp. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, said they would move their headquarters to Texas. The news set off fears that the Bay Area and California are losing their allure to big employers and could spell future economic distress. While companies have routinely moved out of the Bay Area, some experts say this time is different -- in a troubling way. Other experts say that while the moves are noteworthy, they won’t derail the Bay Area’s economy or tech industry in the long term. We discuss the state of the Bay Area exodus and the region’s economy.

Guests:

Molly Turner, lecturer and expert on technology startups and cities, Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley

Jim Wunderman, president and CEO, Bay Area Council, A regional business-sponsored public policy group

Mark Calvey, senior reporter covering banking and finance., San Francisco Business Times

Catherine Bracy, executive director and founder, TechEquity Collaborative

