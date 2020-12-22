A recall effort against Governor Gavin Newsom is gaining momentum. The campaign started long before photos surfaced of Newsom dining at an exclusive Napa restaurant with lobbyist friends. The Republicans behind the recall effort are also upset by Newsom's endorsement of a bill to compel companies to classify independent contractors as employees, and by his decisions to grant inmates early parole, and give undocumented immigrants Covid relief funds. We'll discuss the recall effort and if it stands a chance with voters.
Another Recall? Newsom's Pandemic Performance Inspires Recall Campaign
at 9:30 AM
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a bleak revised budget reflecting the economic devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. (AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Jessica Patterson, chairwoman, California Republican Party
Garry South, Democratic political strategist and principal, The Garry South Group
Carla Marinucci, reporter, California Playbook, Politico
