L.A. Rep. Adam Schiff on Covid Relief and Russia's Latest Hack
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Holiday Shipping

The pandemic has radically changed how consumers shop and where they spend their money. And that, in turn, has thrown the shipping industry completely out of whack. A look at holiday shipping during a pandemic.see more
Forum

L.A. Rep. Adam Schiff on Covid Relief and Russia's Latest Hack

Ariana Proehl
at 10:20 AM
House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff speaks during impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in the Senate. (Senate Television via Getty Images)

Congressional leaders have reached an agreement on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package, and vaccination efforts are underway across the country--both of which might relieve a California besieged by surging COVID-19 cases and severe ICU shortages. We check in with Los Angeles Congressman Adam Schiff about how Southern California is handling COVID-19 cases and the potential impacts of the relief bill on Californians. We'll also hear about the government's response to the recent cyberattack on federal agencies thought to be Russian-led.

Guests:

Adam Schiff , U.S. Congressman (D-Los Angeles)

