L.A. Rep. Adam Schiff on Covid Relief and Russia's Latest Hack

Congressional leaders have reached an agreement on a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package, and vaccination efforts are underway across the country--both of which might relieve a California besieged by surging COVID-19 cases and severe ICU shortages. We check in with Los Angeles Congressman Adam Schiff about how Southern California is handling COVID-19 cases and the potential impacts of the relief bill on Californians. We'll also hear about the government's response to the recent cyberattack on federal agencies thought to be Russian-led.