Why Michael Tubbs Lost the Stockton Mayoral Election and What He Plans to Do Next

During his tenure as mayor of Stockton, Michael Tubbs drew national attention for championing a guaranteed income policy and launching a pilot program to test it out. But he lost his bid for a second term this year, amid criticism that he failed to fix the city's persistent problems with poverty and homelessness. Tubbs says says a four-year misinformation campaign contributed to his defeat. We'll talk to Tubbs about what's next and what he's learned.