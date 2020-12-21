KQED is a proud member of
Why Michael Tubbs Lost the Stockton Mayoral Election and What He Plans to Do Next
The California Report Magazine
Prejudice, Injustice, Murder: Behind the Donner Party Legend

As we officially head into winter – and hopefully snowy weather in the Sierra – we bring you the tale of the Donner Party; the version you may not have heard before. You might be familiar with the ghoulish CliffsNotes version of this story: about a band of people traveling over the Sierra Nevada in covered wagons, trapped in the snow and forced to turn to cannibalism to survive. But behind the Donner Party legend, there’s another story: one about prejudice, injustice and murder. We’ll hear about what happened when those 81 people were stuck in the mountains back in 1846, and how this disaster came to represent everything California wanted to forget.see more
Prejudice, Injustice, Murder: Behind the Donner Party Legend

As we officially head into winter – and hopefully snowy weather in the Sierra – we bring you the tale of the Donner Party; the version you may not have heard before. You might be familiar with the ghoulish CliffsNotes version of this story: about a band of people traveling over the Sierra Nevada in covered wagons, trapped in the snow and forced to turn to cannibalism to survive. But behind the Donner Party legend, there’s another story: one about prejudice, injustice and murder. We’ll hear about what happened when those 81 people were stuck in the mountains back in 1846, and how this disaster came to represent everything California wanted to forget.see more
Forum

Why Michael Tubbs Lost the Stockton Mayoral Election and What He Plans to Do Next

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs (Credit: Cameron Burns)

During his tenure as mayor of Stockton, Michael Tubbs drew national attention for championing a guaranteed income policy and launching a pilot program to test it out. But he lost his bid for a second term this year, amid criticism that he failed to fix the city's persistent problems with poverty and homelessness. Tubbs says says a four-year misinformation campaign contributed to his defeat. We'll talk to Tubbs about what's next and what he's learned.

Guests:

Michael Tubbs, outgoing mayor of Stockton

