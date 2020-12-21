During his tenure as mayor of Stockton, Michael Tubbs drew national attention for championing a guaranteed income policy and launching a pilot program to test it out. But he lost his bid for a second term this year, amid criticism that he failed to fix the city's persistent problems with poverty and homelessness. Tubbs says says a four-year misinformation campaign contributed to his defeat. We'll talk to Tubbs about what's next and what he's learned.
Why Michael Tubbs Lost the Stockton Mayoral Election and What He Plans to Do Next
at 9:00 AM
Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs (Credit: Cameron Burns)
Guests:
Michael Tubbs, outgoing mayor of Stockton
