Skiing in a Surge: Tahoe's Economy Reels During Pandemic
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Science Writer Ed Yong on the Pandemic, Health Inequities

Fresh Air talks with Ed Yong, a science writer for the Atlantic who has been covering the pandemic since it started. He’s written about our evolving understanding of how the virus is spread, and what precautions we need to take; vaccines and medications and the research that made them possible, what we’re learning about long haulers, who have symptoms that last for months; shortcomings in our public health system; and the racial and gender inequalities that have been widened by the virus. His new article is “How Science Beat the Virus.”see more
Forum

Skiing in a Surge: Tahoe's Economy Reels During Pandemic

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM

The Lake Tahoe region has been changed by the pandemic. With many people fleeing cities and moving to the mountains or into their second homes, schools and grocery stores are crowded. Many mountain resorts are requiring reservations for lift tickets as a public health precaution. Will there be room for holiday skiers? Even some business owners are saying visitors should wait until the surge is over to make plans to head to Tahoe and, under the stay-at-home order, hotels are supposed to cancel reservations for leisure travel. We'll talk about the precautions on the mountain, the boom in backcountry skiing, Tahoe's red-hot housing market and what it all means for the region. 

Guests:

Dave Wilderotter, Owner of Tahoe Dave's Skis and Boards

Mike Peron, Content director, Tahoe Daily Tribune

Carla Hass, Spokesperson, El Dorado County

