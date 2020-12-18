Skiing in a Surge: Tahoe's Economy Reels During Pandemic

The Lake Tahoe region has been changed by the pandemic. With many people fleeing cities and moving to the mountains or into their second homes, schools and grocery stores are crowded. Many mountain resorts are requiring reservations for lift tickets as a public health precaution. Will there be room for holiday skiers? Even some business owners are saying visitors should wait until the surge is over to make plans to head to Tahoe and, under the stay-at-home order, hotels are supposed to cancel reservations for leisure travel. We'll talk about the precautions on the mountain, the boom in backcountry skiing, Tahoe's red-hot housing market and what it all means for the region.