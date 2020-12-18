KQED is a proud member of
Animator Frank E. Abney III Explores Life After Loss in Short Film 'Canvas'
Forum

Animator Frank E. Abney III Explores Life After Loss in Short Film 'Canvas'

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
A still from the short film "Canvas." (Courtesy of Netflix)

Animator Frank E. Abney III, who worked on blockbuster films including Pixar's "Coco" and "Toy Story 4," makes his directorial debut with the new animated short film "Canvas" on Netflix. A meditation on grief, love and family, "Canvas" tells the story of a grandfather struggling to feel inspired after experiencing the death of a loved one. Abney, a Bay Area native now based in Los Angeles, was influenced by losses in his own life when writing the film, including losing his father when he was five years old. Abney joins us to talk about the film and his career.

Guests:

Frank E. Abney III, animator, writer and director, "Canvas"

