A Naturalist's Guide to What’s Blooming, Mating, and Migrating in the Wild Corners of the Bay Area

Many of us have taken to the hills this past year, hiking and walking to cope with the pandemic. Others have gone to the birds, observing birds and wildlife outside our windows for the first time. There's more to see: elephant seals courting, gray whales migrating, a rainbow of mushrooms and flights of sand hill cranes. We'll talk with a naturalist about where to go and what to look for while staying close to home. Call in with your questions about animal behavior and species in your local parks or your backyard.