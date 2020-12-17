KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
A Naturalist's Guide to What’s Blooming, Mating, and Migrating in the Wild Corners of the Bay Area
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Lived Reality

There are public health recommendations, and then there’s the lived reality of how people navigate life during the pandemic. All Things Considered looks at the difficult questions Americans are facing about whether and how to socialize.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Lived Reality

There are public health recommendations, and then there’s the lived reality of how people navigate life during the pandemic. All Things Considered looks at the difficult questions Americans are facing about whether and how to socialize.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

A Naturalist's Guide to What’s Blooming, Mating, and Migrating in the Wild Corners of the Bay Area

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
 (Conner Jay/ The Marine Mammal Center)

Many of us have taken to the hills this past year, hiking and walking to cope with the pandemic. Others have gone to the birds, observing birds and wildlife outside our windows for the first time. There's more to see: elephant seals courting, gray whales migrating, a rainbow of mushrooms and flights of sand hill cranes. We'll talk with a naturalist about where to go and what to look for while staying close to home. Call in with your questions about animal behavior and species in your local parks or your backyard.

Guests:

Michael Ellis, Naturalist and Wilderness Guide, Footloose Forays

Sponsored