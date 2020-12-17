Twenty-five years after her death, Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez enjoys rare staying power among generations of fans who love her music, fashion and performances. A new hit Netflix series about her rise to stardom builds on that legacy. Selena grew up singing Tejano music with her family band, Selena y Los Dinos, and was a platinum-selling artist when she was murdered in 1995 at the age of 23. Today, Selena’s level of fame, influence and commercial success is still rare for other American-born Latinas in music and entertainment to achieve. We discuss why Selena remains so relevant and her evolving role as a Mexican-American icon.
Why Singer Selena’s Star Still Shines Bright 25 Years After Her Death
at 10:00 AM
Fans hold a photo of Selena during the ceremony honoring singer Selena Quintanilla with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 3, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif. (TARA ZIEMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Maria Garcia, creator and host of the forthcoming "Anything for Selena" podcast and senior editor of arts and culture at WBUR in Boston
Deborah R. Vargas, associate professor of comparative sexuality, gender and race and author of "Dissonant Divas in Chicana Music: The Limits of La Onda", Rutgers University
Suzy Esposito, music reporter, Los Angeles Times
