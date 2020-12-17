Why Singer Selena’s Star Still Shines Bright 25 Years After Her Death

Fans hold a photo of Selena during the ceremony honoring singer Selena Quintanilla with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 3, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif.

Fans hold a photo of Selena during the ceremony honoring singer Selena Quintanilla with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 3, 2017, in Hollywood, Calif. (TARA ZIEMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Twenty-five years after her death, Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez enjoys rare staying power among generations of fans who love her music, fashion and performances. A new hit Netflix series about her rise to stardom builds on that legacy. Selena grew up singing Tejano music with her family band, Selena y Los Dinos, and was a platinum-selling artist when she was murdered in 1995 at the age of 23. Today, Selena’s level of fame, influence and commercial success is still rare for other American-born Latinas in music and entertainment to achieve. We discuss why Selena remains so relevant and her evolving role as a Mexican-American icon.

Guests:

Maria Garcia , creator and host of the forthcoming "Anything for Selena" podcast and senior editor of arts and culture at WBUR in Boston

Deborah R. Vargas , associate professor of comparative sexuality, gender and race and author of "Dissonant Divas in Chicana Music: The Limits of La Onda", Rutgers University

Suzy Esposito , music reporter, Los Angeles Times