ICU Beds Near Capacity in Southern California

Despite the welcome arrival of the coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Gavin Newsom warned Monday that the state is "not at the finish line." California faces a worsening shortage of ICU beds, with only 5.7 percent capacity currently remaining statewide, he said. We'll check in with Los Angeles Times reporter Rong-Gong Lin about how hospitals are coping with the virus surge, particularly in hard-hit Southern California. We'll also talk with him about the widespread flouting of lockdown rules in some parts of the state, which health officials say is impeding the battle against the virus.