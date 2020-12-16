KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
ICU Beds Near Capacity in Southern California
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

GOP Reaction

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday. But President Trump and many of his allies continue to deny the election results.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

GOP Reaction

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday. But President Trump and many of his allies continue to deny the election results.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

ICU Beds Near Capacity in Southern California

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
A nurse wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as she performs range of motion exercises on a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sharp Grossmont Hospital on May 5, 2020 in La Mesa, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Despite the welcome arrival of the coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Gavin Newsom warned Monday that the state is "not at the finish line." California faces a worsening shortage of ICU beds, with only 5.7 percent capacity currently remaining statewide, he said. We'll check in with Los Angeles Times reporter Rong-Gong Lin about how hospitals are coping with the virus surge, particularly in hard-hit Southern California. We'll also talk with him about the widespread flouting of lockdown rules in some parts of the state, which health officials say is impeding the battle against the virus.

Guests:

Rong-Gong Lin II, reporter, LA Times' Metro Desk

Sponsored