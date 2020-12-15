KQED is a proud member of
Personal Stories of Surviving Financially During a Pandemic
World Affairs Council
8:00 pm – 9:00 pmWorld Affairs Council

Larry Brilliant and Peter Hotez: Vaccinating Our Way Out of the Pandemic

Now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is on the verge of approving a COVID-19 vaccine and people are already getting vaccinated in Great Britain, it seems as though ending the pandemic is finally in sight. But with the world’s wealthy countries hoarding billions of vaccine doses, the majority of people living in developing countries won’t get vaccinated in more than a year. Dr. Larry Brilliant, best known for eradicating smallpox, says that’s a problem because the virus “will continue to ping pong back and forth among nations.” He and Dr. Peter Hotez, who is part of a team developing a low-cost COVID vaccine for global distribution, join Ray Suarez to discuss how we will be able to vaccinate our way out of the pandemic.see more
Forum

Personal Stories of Surviving Financially During a Pandemic

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
People check-in on arrival at a Los Angeles Regional Food Bank on May 5, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

The coronavirus pandemic has plunged millions of Californians into unemployment and economic uncertainty. Some have seen years-long careers put on hold as shutdown orders have crushed business at hair salons, bars and events. Others are choosing between staying home to help their kids with remote school or going to work to pay the bills. And many are looking at money, budgets and work in a whole new way. In this hour, we’ll hear some personal stories of surviving lost jobs, reduced income and other financial challenges.

 

Guests:

Laurence Du Salt, inequality and the income gap reporter, The Mercury News/CalMatters

John Mok, San Francisco hairdresser

Teresa Trabucco, waitress and mother from Menifee, Calif.

Aleida Ramirez, Concord resident and mother

Mayela Hidalgo, San Francisco resident training to become a medical assistant

