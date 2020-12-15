Personal Stories of Surviving Financially During a Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has plunged millions of Californians into unemployment and economic uncertainty. Some have seen years-long careers put on hold as shutdown orders have crushed business at hair salons, bars and events. Others are choosing between staying home to help their kids with remote school or going to work to pay the bills. And many are looking at money, budgets and work in a whole new way. In this hour, we’ll hear some personal stories of surviving lost jobs, reduced income and other financial challenges.