As the winter solstice approaches, nights grow long, and you're stuck at home because of the pandemic, it's a good time to curl up with a book. New York Times Book Review editor Pamela Paul joins us to share her favorite books of 2020. We'll also hear from some local authors to get their picks, and open the phone lines for listener recommendations for a great read.
Holiday Books 2020 Edition
at 9:00 AM
(iStock)
Guests:
Pamela Paul, editor, New York Times Book Review
Tonya Foster, poet and author of "A Swarm of Bees in High Court"
Vanessa Hua, columnist, San Francisco Chronicle - author of "Deceit and Other Possibilities"
Sponsored