Holiday Books 2020 Edition
The California Report Magazine
4:30 pm – 5:00 pm
The California Report Magazine

Home Baked: How Pot Brownies Brought Some Relief During the AIDS Epidemic

We travel back to a time when the world was facing another public health crisis. Lisa Morehouse brings us the story of a woman who became an unexpected source of comfort to people suffering from AIDS in the early 1980s. Her baking business, Sticky Fingers Brownies, provided gooey marijuana-filled brownies to people dying from the disease in San Francisco. Pot brownies weren’t going to save anyone’s life over the long term, but Meridy Volz says they brought some relief, and there wasn’t a lot of relief in those days. We hear the Sticky Fingers story, and look back at a time when the federal government was slow to act on the AIDS crisis.see more
Forum

Holiday Books 2020 Edition

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
colored books, stacked asymmetrically, with their pages facing the camera (iStock)
 (iStock)

As the winter solstice approaches, nights grow long, and you're stuck at home because of the pandemic, it's a good time to curl up with a book.  New York Times Book Review editor Pamela Paul joins us to share her favorite books of 2020. We'll also hear from some local authors to get their picks, and open the phone lines for listener recommendations for a great read.

Guests:

Pamela Paul, editor, New York Times Book Review

Tonya Foster, poet and author of "A Swarm of Bees in High Court"

Vanessa Hua, columnist, San Francisco Chronicle - author of "Deceit and Other Possibilities"

