New York Times' Michelle Goldberg on the Dangers of Trump's Election Fraud Lies
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Cheese Economy

In stores and shopping areas across the country, small business owners who depend on holiday foot traffic are trying to stay afloat. Marketplace looks at how one Los Angeles cheesemonger is dealing with the pandemic economy.see more
Forum

New York Times' Michelle Goldberg on the Dangers of Trump's Election Fraud Lies

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
The U.S. Capitol is seen on February 4, 2020 in Washington, DC.  ( Alex Edelman/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s lawsuits to contest the election results, riddled with errors and bogus claims, have consistently failed in the courts. Even so, more than 100 House Republicans on Thursday signed an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit by Texas’ attorney general seeking to overturn the results in four swing states. We talk with New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg about the dangers of Trump’s efforts, including threats against election officials by his supporters. 

Guests:

Michelle Goldberg, opinion columnist, The New York Times

