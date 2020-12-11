President Donald Trump’s lawsuits to contest the election results, riddled with errors and bogus claims, have consistently failed in the courts. Even so, more than 100 House Republicans on Thursday signed an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit by Texas’ attorney general seeking to overturn the results in four swing states. We talk with New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg about the dangers of Trump’s efforts, including threats against election officials by his supporters.
New York Times' Michelle Goldberg on the Dangers of Trump's Election Fraud Lies
at 9:00 AM
The U.S. Capitol is seen on February 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. ( Alex Edelman/Getty Images)
Guests:
Michelle Goldberg, opinion columnist, The New York Times
