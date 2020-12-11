KQED is a proud member of
Major Federal Lawsuits Target Facebook’s Social Networking Monopoly
The Takeaway
Digital Divide

The pandemic has highlighted our digital divide: the internet has become central to our way of life, yet millions of Americans still do not have access to reliable internet. On Monday, the FCC announced it is allocating $9.2 billion from its Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and awarding 180 providers funding to help broaden internet access throughout the country. Makena Kelly, politics reporter with The Verge, joins The Takeaway to talk about the digital divide, where this FCC funding is going and what the FCC could look like under the Biden administration.see more
The pandemic has highlighted our digital divide: the internet has become central to our way of life, yet millions of Americans still do not have access to reliable internet. On Monday, the FCC announced it is allocating $9.2 billion from its Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and awarding 180 providers funding to help broaden internet access throughout the country. Makena Kelly, politics reporter with The Verge, joins The Takeaway to talk about the digital divide, where this FCC funding is going and what the FCC could look like under the Biden administration.
Major Federal Lawsuits Target Facebook’s Social Networking Monopoly

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
The federal government and 46 states filed sweeping antitrust lawsuits against Facebook on Wednesday, alleging that the social media company is illegally maintaining a monopoly that crushes competition and harms users. The lawsuits, filed in Washington, D.C., seek remedies that could require Facebook to sell off WhatsApp and Instagram. We'll talk about the complaints and what's at stake for the Menlo Park-based social networking giant.

Guests:

Tony Romm, senior tech policy reporter, The Washington Post

