The federal government and 46 states filed sweeping antitrust lawsuits against Facebook on Wednesday, alleging that the social media company is illegally maintaining a monopoly that crushes competition and harms users. The lawsuits, filed in Washington, D.C., seek remedies that could require Facebook to sell off WhatsApp and Instagram. We'll talk about the complaints and what's at stake for the Menlo Park-based social networking giant.
Major Federal Lawsuits Target Facebook’s Social Networking Monopoly
at 9:30 AM
(iStock)
Guests:
Tony Romm, senior tech policy reporter, The Washington Post
