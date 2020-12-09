California launches a new coronavirus notification app on Thursday in a bid to help slow the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the state. The CA Notify app will send smartphone notifications to users who have been exposed to someone who tested positive to the coronavirus. Officials say it will help curb the spread of COVID-19, but only if a large number of people opt in. We’ll hear how the app works, and how it deals with data collection and privacy.
California Launches Coronavirus Notification App, But Will Enough Opt In?
at 9:30 AM
People wear masks walking a dog at Alamo Square Park during the coronavirus pandemic on May 03, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Guests:
Laura Klivans, KQED reporter
Michael Wilkening, special advisor on innovation & digital services, State of California
Jennifer Valentino-Devries, New York Times investigative reporter covering technology
