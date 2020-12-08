KQED is a proud member of
Michael Eric Dyson on the Racial Reckoning That Was 'Long Time Coming'
Forum

Michael Eric Dyson on the Racial Reckoning That Was 'Long Time Coming'

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Cultural critic and sociologist Michael Eric Dyson. His latest book is "Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America." (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MGM National Harbor)

In his new book “Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America," sociologist and cultural critic Michael Eric Dyson looks at the history of systemic racism in the U.S. and how it led to this year’s unrest and protests for racial justice. Written as letters to Black victims of institutional racism and police brutality, including Eric Garner and Breonna Taylor, Dyson traces the genealogy of anti-blackness from slavery to the present. We’ll talk to Dyson about the book and why he remains hopeful in the fight for racial and social justice.

Guests:

Michael Eric Dyson, professor of African American and Diaspora Studies and of Ethics and Society, Vanderbilt University; author, "Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America"; his other books include "Tears We Cannot Stop" and "What Truth Sounds Like"

