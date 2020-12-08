Bay Area Sports Columnist Lowell Cohen Takes “Gloves Off” in New Memoir

Former San Francisco Chronicle and Santa Rosa Press Democrat sports columnist Lowell Cohn’s career as a sportswriter spans four decades. In his new memoir “Gloves Off” he revisits some of the most memorable moments, from his relationship to former 49ers coach Bill Walsh to the rise of Warriors phenom Steph Curry. We talk with Cohn about his career, the book, and how sportswriting has changed in the last 40 years.