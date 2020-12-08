Bay Area Program Offers Free Mental Healthcare for Essential Workers

As the Bay Area heads again into shutdown and Covid-19 cases surge, essential workers continue to struggle with the mental health toll of being on the front line. This is where the Frontline Workers Counseling Project comes in. The project, which was founded in the Bay Area at the start of the pandemic, offers free mental health counseling to essential workers, from doctors and nurses to firefighters and postal delivery workers, and more. Staffed by hundreds of licensed therapists who have donated their time and are working for free, the project hopes to alleviate the burnout, stress, or sadness experienced by frontline workers. We hear from the project about the level of need and how they are helping essential workers cope during this latest wave of cases.