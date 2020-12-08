As the Bay Area heads again into shutdown and Covid-19 cases surge, essential workers continue to struggle with the mental health toll of being on the front line. This is where the Frontline Workers Counseling Project comes in. The project, which was founded in the Bay Area at the start of the pandemic, offers free mental health counseling to essential workers, from doctors and nurses to firefighters and postal delivery workers, and more. Staffed by hundreds of licensed therapists who have donated their time and are working for free, the project hopes to alleviate the burnout, stress, or sadness experienced by frontline workers. We hear from the project about the level of need and how they are helping essential workers cope during this latest wave of cases.
Bay Area Program Offers Free Mental Healthcare for Essential Workers
at 9:00 AM
Doctors test hospital staff with flu-like symptoms for coronavirus in set-up tents to triage possible COVID-19 patients outside before they enter the main Emergency department area at St. Barnabas hospital on March 24, 2020 in New York City. (Misha Friedman/Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Elizabeth Rawson, co-founder Frontline Workers Counseling Project, psychiatrist in private practice
Dr. Ania Gertz, administrative director, Frontline Workers Counseling Project, therapist in private practice
