California Healthcare Workers Share Experiences from COVID's Frontline
All Things Considered
5:00 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Could Slow Job Growth Spark A Stimulus Package?

Job growth in the U.S. significantly slowed down in November. The weaker-than-expected job gains could give fresh urgency to Congressional negotiations over a new pandemic relief bill. Many people are now well-aware of Moderna after its development of an effective coronavirus vaccine. We will discuss what is actually known about the drugmaker. And Santa Claus has kindly agreed to join us today from the North Pole. He will share with us how he is planning to visit children and deliver them presents safely this year.see more
California Healthcare Workers Share Experiences from COVID's Frontline

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A nurse wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as she performs range of motion exercises on a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sharp Grossmont Hospital on May 5, 2020 in La Mesa, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

As of Friday, more than 9000 Californians are hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19 -- a state record more than 90 percent higher than two weeks ago, according to state public health data. For healthcare workers who treat very sick COVID patients, the surge is  taking a particularly hard toll. We’ll hear from medical professionals about their experiences and reflections on the frontlines of COVID care in California.

