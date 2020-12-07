As of Friday, more than 9000 Californians are hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19 -- a state record more than 90 percent higher than two weeks ago, according to state public health data. For healthcare workers who treat very sick COVID patients, the surge is taking a particularly hard toll. We’ll hear from medical professionals about their experiences and reflections on the frontlines of COVID care in California.
California Healthcare Workers Share Experiences from COVID's Frontline
at 10:00 AM
A nurse wears personal protective equipment (PPE) as she performs range of motion exercises on a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sharp Grossmont Hospital on May 5, 2020 in La Mesa, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
