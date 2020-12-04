Governor Announces "Emergency Brake" Regional Stay-at-Home Order and Vaccination Plan

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced both an “emergency brake” regional stay-at-home order to curb rising Covid-19 infections and a plan for distributing the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in California. The order divides the state into five regions and will go into effect when ICU bed capacity in a region drops below 15%. While no region currently meets that threshold, experts predict that most of California will be impacted soon. The vaccination plan offers details on where the vaccine will be distributed and who will get it first. We’ll discuss the Governor's new order and the vaccination plan and how a Covid-weary public is reacting to both.