On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced both an “emergency brake” regional stay-at-home order to curb rising Covid-19 infections and a plan for distributing the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in California. The order divides the state into five regions and will go into effect when ICU bed capacity in a region drops below 15%. While no region currently meets that threshold, experts predict that most of California will be impacted soon. The vaccination plan offers details on where the vaccine will be distributed and who will get it first. We’ll discuss the Governor's new order and the vaccination plan and how a Covid-weary public is reacting to both.
Governor Announces "Emergency Brake" Regional Stay-at-Home Order and Vaccination Plan
at 9:00 AM
A restaurant announces its closure due to the the recent stay-at-home order in Los Angeles, California on December 1, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology & biostatistics, and director of the Prevention and Public Health Group Organization, UCSF
April Dembosky, health correspondent, KQED News
Laurie Thomas, executive director, Golden Gate Restaurant Association and owner of two San Francisco restaurants
Dr. Joshua Salomon, professor of medicine, Center for Health Policy and Center for Primary Care Outcomes and Research, Stanford University
