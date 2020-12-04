KQED is a proud member of
Governor Announces "Emergency Brake" Regional Stay-at-Home Order and Vaccination Plan
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Forum

Governor Announces "Emergency Brake" Regional Stay-at-Home Order and Vaccination Plan

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
COVID
A restaurant announces its closure due to the the recent stay-at-home order in Los Angeles, California on December 1, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced both an “emergency brake” regional stay-at-home order to curb rising Covid-19 infections and a plan for distributing the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in California. The order divides the state into five regions and will go into effect when ICU bed capacity in a region drops below 15%. While no region currently meets that threshold, experts predict that most of California will be impacted soon. The vaccination plan offers details on where the vaccine will be distributed and who will get it first.  We’ll discuss the Governor's new order and the vaccination plan and how a Covid-weary public is reacting to both.

Guests:

Dr. George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology & biostatistics, and director of the Prevention and Public Health Group Organization, UCSF

April Dembosky, health correspondent, KQED News

Laurie Thomas, executive director, Golden Gate Restaurant Association and owner of two San Francisco restaurants

Dr. Joshua Salomon, professor of medicine, Center for Health Policy and Center for Primary Care Outcomes and Research, Stanford University

