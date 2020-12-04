What does it mean to be Black and alive right now? That’s the question co-editors Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham explore in their new book, “Black Futures,” a multimedia anthology which they call an “archive of collective memory and exuberant testimony.” The 500-plus-page, non-linear book consists of submissions from artists, essayists, activists and more, navigating a range of themes including justice, ownership, legacy and joy. Kimberly Drew, a writer and art curator, and New York Times Magazine staff writer Jenna Wortham join us to talk about their book and the beauty and power of Black culture.
Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham on ‘Black Futures’
at 10:00 AM
"Black Futures" by Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham (Photo Credit: Rachel Rokicki)
Guests:
Kimberly Drew, co-editor, “Black Futures”; author, “This Is What I Know About Art"; art curator; activist
Jenna Worthamis, co-editor, “Black Futures”; staff writer, The New York Times Magazine; co-host, the “Still Processing” podcast
