Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham on ‘Black Futures’
Forum

Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham on ‘Black Futures’

Ariana Proehl
at 10:00 AM
book cover
"Black Futures" by Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham (Photo Credit: Rachel Rokicki)

What does it mean to be Black and alive right now? That’s the question co-editors Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham explore in their new book, “Black Futures,” a multimedia anthology which they call an “archive of collective memory and exuberant testimony.” The 500-plus-page, non-linear book consists of submissions from artists, essayists, activists and more, navigating a range of themes including justice, ownership, legacy and joy. Kimberly Drew, a writer and art curator, and New York Times Magazine staff writer Jenna Wortham join us to talk about their book and the beauty and power of Black culture.

Guests:

Kimberly Drew, co-editor, “Black Futures”; author, “This Is What I Know About Art"; art curator; activist

Jenna Worthamis, co-editor, “Black Futures”; staff writer, The New York Times Magazine; co-host, the “Still Processing” podcast

