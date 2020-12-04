Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham on ‘Black Futures’

What does it mean to be Black and alive right now? That’s the question co-editors Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham explore in their new book, “Black Futures,” a multimedia anthology which they call an “archive of collective memory and exuberant testimony.” The 500-plus-page, non-linear book consists of submissions from artists, essayists, activists and more, navigating a range of themes including justice, ownership, legacy and joy. Kimberly Drew, a writer and art curator, and New York Times Magazine staff writer Jenna Wortham join us to talk about their book and the beauty and power of Black culture.