California Weighs New Stay-at-Home Order As It Prepares to Distribute First Vaccine Doses
Forum

California Weighs New Stay-at-Home Order As It Prepares to Distribute First Vaccine Doses

Marisa Lagos
at 10:00 AM
A health worker puts a nasal swab sample into a tube in a tent at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John's Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, July 24, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across California and much of the nation, Gov. Gavin Newsom is considering a second stay-at-home order on top of the nightly curfew for nearly all of the state’s residents. If projections hold, the state’s intensive care units could be overloaded by mid-December and hospitals could be dangerously full by Christmas. The sobering projections come as the state is set to receive 327,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine this month, but questions remain about who gets the vaccine first, and when.

Guests:

Lesley McClurg, science reporter, KQED

Art Reingold, chair, California state COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup; professor and head of the Division of Epidemiology, UC Berkeley School of Public Health

Nichole Williamson, director, Health & Human Services, Alpine County

Nathan Fletcher, supervisor, district 4, and co-chair, Board of Supervisors COVID-19 Task Force, San Diego County

