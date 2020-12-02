Erik Larson’s ‘The Splendid and the Vile’ Mixes Myth and Reality to Portray Churchill and the Blitz

In his most recent book, "The Splendid and the Vile," author Erik Larson portrays Winston Churchill — and the family members and advisors around him — during his first year as prime minister of the United Kingdom. Larson, a bestselling nonfiction writer and author of "Devil in the White City," joins us to talk about Churchill’s leadership, from his taking office on the day Germany invaded Holland and Belgium to the way he’s remembered today.