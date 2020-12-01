KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
How the Bay Area’s Live Music Venues Are Fighting to Survive the Pandemic
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Deeper Into Debt

Many Americans who've lost income in the pandemic are falling deeper and deeper into debt. All Things Considered looks at the consequences of Congress not passing another relief bill.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Deeper Into Debt

Many Americans who've lost income in the pandemic are falling deeper and deeper into debt. All Things Considered looks at the consequences of Congress not passing another relief bill.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

How the Bay Area’s Live Music Venues Are Fighting to Survive the Pandemic

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
A chain across the door of The Knockout, a small music venue on Mission Street in San Francisco, on March 16, 2020, that closed to help slow the spread of coronavirus. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

The last few weeks have brought welcome news of promising vaccines, and at least a faint light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. But for many of the Bay Area’s struggling music venues, the end of restrictions might not come soon enough. Those clubs and theaters say they desperately need government help -- or will go out of business permanently. We’ll check in on the local music scene and find out about efforts to help venues and artists.

Guests:

Lynn Schwarz, co-owner Bottom of the Hill

Fred Barnes, general manager of The Chapel

Honey Mahogany, co-owner The Stud

Nastia Voynovskaya, associate editor, KQED Arts

Sponsored