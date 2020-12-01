The last few weeks have brought welcome news of promising vaccines, and at least a faint light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. But for many of the Bay Area’s struggling music venues, the end of restrictions might not come soon enough. Those clubs and theaters say they desperately need government help -- or will go out of business permanently. We’ll check in on the local music scene and find out about efforts to help venues and artists.
How the Bay Area’s Live Music Venues Are Fighting to Survive the Pandemic
at 9:00 AM
A chain across the door of The Knockout, a small music venue on Mission Street in San Francisco, on March 16, 2020, that closed to help slow the spread of coronavirus. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Guests:
Lynn Schwarz, co-owner Bottom of the Hill
Fred Barnes, general manager of The Chapel
Honey Mahogany, co-owner The Stud
Nastia Voynovskaya, associate editor, KQED Arts
