Incoming Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón Promises Criminal Justice Reform
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

David Chang

David Chang, chef, restaurateur and host of the Netflix series “Ugly Delicious” joins Fresh Air. His first restaurant Momofuku Noodle Bar was named the most important restaurant in America by Bon Appetit, in 2013. The noodle bar opened in 2004, in a small storefront in Manhattan’s East Village, and became known for ramen noodles, pork buns and its casual atmosphere. Since then, Chang has opened more than a dozen restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Toronto and Australia. He’s won five James Beard awards, including best new restaurant and outstanding chef. He has bipolar disorder, has frequently dealt with suicidal thoughts and credits cooking and his restaurants with saving his life. Chang’s memoir is called “Eat a Peach.”see more
Forum

Incoming Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón Promises Criminal Justice Reform

Scott Shafer
at 10:00 AM
 (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Nearly 20 years ago George Gascón was the assistant chief of the Los Angeles Police Department. This month he was elected as the city’s new district attorney overcoming fierce opposition from law enforcement groups. Gascón, the former district attorney and police chief of San Francisco, campaigned on a platform of criminal justice reform, including a promise to stop prosecuting children as adults, not seeking the death penalty and possibly reopening investigations into fatal shootings by police officers. We’ll talk to Gascón about his ideas for reform and his close election, defeating LA’s first Black district attorney partly by galvanizing the support of Black Lives Matter activists.

 

Guests:

George Gascón, district attorney-elect, Los Angeles County, former San Francisco district attorney.

