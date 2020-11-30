Before the election, Silicon Valley congressman Ro Khanna criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for refusing to take up President Trump’s $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief deal. He’s a firm believer in universal sick leave and guaranteed safety protections now more than ever. He joins us to talk about what Congress should do immediately to provide pandemic relief. And, we’ll hear his take on president-elect Joe Biden’s political appointments.
Rep. Ro Khanna Talks Coronavirus Relief, Biden Cabinet
at 9:00 AM
US Representative Ro Khanna, Democrat of California. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
