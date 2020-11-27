KQED is a proud member of
Rebroadcast: What’s In Your Wallet? Fiction, Says Author Jacob Goldstein
Forum

Rebroadcast: What’s In Your Wallet? Fiction, Says Author Jacob Goldstein

52 min
Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Jacob Goldstein is co-host of NPR's Planet Money podcast and author of, “Money: The True Story of a Made-Up Thing.” (Sandy Honig)

Many of us take money for granted as a certainty, but what exactly is money? Jacob Goldstein, co-host of NPR’s Planet Money podcast, explores that question in his book, “Money: The True Story of a Made-Up Thing.” Goldstein argues that monetary systems depend on a collective belief that an object, such as a piece of metal or paper, is worth a given amount. The history of money stretches back centuries and continues to evolve in surprising ways. We’ll talk with Goldstein about the origin of money as a fictional concept that nonetheless shapes our lives.

Guests:

Jacob Goldstein, co-host, Planet Money podcast, and author, "Money: The True Story of a Made-Up Thing"

