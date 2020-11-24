Trump Administration To Commence Transition Process, as Michigan Certifies Election Results

Morning sunlight strikes the flag flying above the White House March 18, 2015 in Washington, DC.

Morning sunlight strikes the flag flying above the White House March 18, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy informed President-elect Joe Biden Monday that she would release the post-election funds and resources necessary for his transition to the presidency. The news came just after Michigan certified its election results, allocating its 16 electoral votes to Biden and ending Trump's multi-pronged campaign to overturn the results based on false claims of voter fraud. Despite those developments, Trump has still refused to concede, tweeting Monday that he'd "keep up the good fight." We'll talk about the effect these last few weeks of political uncertainty have had on the nation and its institutions.

Guests:

Larry Diamond , senior fellow, Hoover Institution and the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University; author, "Ill Winds: Saving Democracy from Russian Rage, Chinese Ambition, and American Complacency"; co-author of the recent Atlantic article "The Terrifying Inadequacy of American Election Law"

Ned Foley , professor of constitutional law and director of the election law program, Ohio State University's Moritz College of Law; author, "Presidential Elections and Majority Rule: The Rise, Demise, and Potential Restoration of the Jeffersonian Electoral College."; co-author of the recent Atlantic article "The Terrifying Inadequacy of American Election Law"