EDD Puts Unemployment Benefits Claimants at Risk of Identity Theft, State Audit Finds
Forum

EDD Puts Unemployment Benefits Claimants at Risk of Identity Theft, State Audit Finds

Scott Shafer
at 9:00 AM
In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

California’s unemployment agency has been under scrutiny ever since claims began flooding in as the pandemic took a toll on jobs. Criticism has revolved around outdated technology, claims backlogs and a revamped customer help center still unable to accommodate all the calls.  Most recently, the Employment Development Department sent out 38 million pieces of mail containing social security numbers, putting claimants at risk of identity theft. We’ll hear what a new state audit of the EDD found and get the latest on the agency’s struggles to support unemployed Californians.

Guests:

Elaine Howle, California State Auditor

Carolyn Said, business staff writer, San Francisco Chronicle

