Ed Yong on the Latest Coronavirus Surge

California has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases since the end of October, as well as an increase in hospitalizations. The state coronavirus test positivity rate is now above five percent, yet that's relatively low when compared to much of the rest of the country. While California hospitals still have capacity, other parts of the nation are already strained, some overwhelmed, by this latest surge. We'll talk to Ed Yong, science writer for the Atlantic, about preparations hospitals are making and what front line workers face.