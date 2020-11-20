KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Bay Area, Nation, Beset With Pandemic Fatigue
Commonwealth Club
8:00 pm – 9:00 pmCommonwealth Club

Feminist Renaissance

Hear from the female environmental leaders who are bringing big approaches to discussions about the climate. How is a feminist perspective different from most current environmental thinking?see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Commonwealth Club
8:00 pm – 9:00 pmCommonwealth Club

Feminist Renaissance

Hear from the female environmental leaders who are bringing big approaches to discussions about the climate. How is a feminist perspective different from most current environmental thinking?see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Bay Area, Nation, Beset With Pandemic Fatigue

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
 (Photo: Patrick Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

As coronavirus cases surge in the state, Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a curfew for most of the state and many counties are reinstating restrictions that were only recently lifted. Add to that the winter cold and rains, which make it harder to gather outside, and the coming holidays which remind us of more festive times. It’s leaving many of us with severe cases of pandemic fatigue. We’ll talk about what we’re experiencing and ways to alleviate it.

Guests:

Elissa Epel, Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Psychiatry, UCSF

Margo Pumar, Psychiatrist and Associate Medical Director for Integrated and Collaborative Care, UCSF

Sponsored