As Newsom Tightens Restrictions, New Questions Emerge about His French Laundry Visit

Governor Gavin Newsom this week announced a dramatic rollback of reopening in the state, saying he was “sounding the alarm” about a spike in coronavirus cases. But the governor himself is under fire for attending a birthday party for a friend-- and powerful lobbyist -- at the exclusive French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley. Meanwhile more details are emerging about a recent trip by a group of California officials to a conference in Maui, which is also raising eyebrows.