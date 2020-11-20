KQED is a proud member of
Forum

As Newsom Tightens Restrictions, New Questions Emerge about His French Laundry Visit

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Gov Gavin Newsom

Governor Gavin Newsom this week announced a dramatic rollback of reopening in the state, saying he was “sounding the alarm” about a spike in coronavirus cases. But the governor himself is under fire for attending a birthday party for a friend-- and powerful lobbyist -- at the exclusive French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley.  Meanwhile more details are emerging about a recent trip by a group of California officials to a conference in Maui, which is also raising eyebrows.

Guests:

Katie Orr, KQED government and politics reporter

Jamie Court, president, Consumer Watchdog

