Programs that temporarily house elderly and vulnerable homeless people in hotel rooms during the pandemic got a boost earlier this week when Governor Newsom announced an additional $62 million in funding. But finding permanent housing for these individuals remains challenging. San Francisco plans to begin shutting down the first seven of 29 shelter-in-place hotels by Dec. 21, and concern is growing over where up to 500 individuals will go as the cold and rain sets in. Other counties, such as Marin, have already moved nearly everyone out of their hotels. Meanwhile Bay Area suburbs like Novato and Milpetas are pushing back against plans to convert hotels into permanent supportive housing. We’ll get an update on programs to help the homeless during the pandemic and what’s being done to ensure permanent solutions to the housing crisis.
Thousands of Bay Area Homeless People Were Given Hotel Rooms During the Pandemic, Where Will They Go Next?
at 9:00 AM
Stuart Malcolm, a doctor with the Haight Ashbury Free Clinic, speaks with homeless people about the corona virus (COVID-19) in the Haight Ashbury area of San Francisco California on March 17, 2020. - Cities across the nation are worried about the homeless population as the coronavirus pandemic surges with the US death toll reaching 100. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Molly Solomon, housing affordability reporter, KQED News
Margot Kushel, Director of the UCSF Center for Vulnerable Populations
Rob Strahan, program director at Catholic Charities
Christa, has been staying at a San Francisco hotel for the past 6 months, hotel is slated to close December 21st
