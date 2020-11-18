KQED is a proud member of
Hollywood Rewrites the Script to Adapt to the Coronavirus Pandemic
Fresh Air
Republicans After Trump

New Yorker staff writer Nicholas Lemann talks about his new article “The Republican Identity Crisis After Trump.” Once scorned by Republican leaders, Donald Trump has made the party his own, inspiring fear among GOP leaders and candidates who dare to cross him. But what happens when Trump leaves the White House? Lemann talks about what influence Trump might have on the party going forward, and how the GOP will deal with the changes Trump has made to the party’s identity and ideology.see more
Forum

Hollywood Rewrites the Script to Adapt to the Coronavirus Pandemic

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Chris Marchant/Flickr)

The coronavirus pandemic has jolted many industries and Hollywood is no exception. With only a few weeks of material left to shoot, the blockbuster “Jurassic World: Dominion” halted production after a few positive coronavirus tests. Movie theaters nationwide are hurting from restrictive measures on indoor viewings. Even media conglomerates such as Disney have suffered financial losses. But there is hope your favorite TV shows and much-anticipated movies may be out soon. We’ll look at how movies and shows are still getting made and what the movie industry might look like after the pandemic.

Guests:

Steven Zeitchik, entertainment business writer, The Washington Post

Rebecca Rubin, film and media reporter covering the box office, streaming services and Hollywood studios, Variety

Moisés Esparza, film curator, Media Arts Center San Diego

