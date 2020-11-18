The coronavirus pandemic has jolted many industries and Hollywood is no exception. With only a few weeks of material left to shoot, the blockbuster “Jurassic World: Dominion” halted production after a few positive coronavirus tests. Movie theaters nationwide are hurting from restrictive measures on indoor viewings. Even media conglomerates such as Disney have suffered financial losses. But there is hope your favorite TV shows and much-anticipated movies may be out soon. We’ll look at how movies and shows are still getting made and what the movie industry might look like after the pandemic.
Hollywood Rewrites the Script to Adapt to the Coronavirus Pandemic
at 10:00 AM
(Chris Marchant/Flickr)
Guests:
Steven Zeitchik, entertainment business writer, The Washington Post
Rebecca Rubin, film and media reporter covering the box office, streaming services and Hollywood studios, Variety
Moisés Esparza, film curator, Media Arts Center San Diego
