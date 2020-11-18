KQED is a proud member of
Stanford University Distances Itself from Coronavirus Advisor and Hoover Fellow Dr. Scott Atlas
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Tax Dilemma

Businesses that took out loans through the Paycheck Protection Program are facing a dilemma: pay off the loan – or have it forgiven, and face tax liability later on. Marketplace looks at PPP loans and tax liability.see more
Forum

Stanford University Distances Itself from Coronavirus Advisor and Hoover Fellow Dr. Scott Atlas

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
Stanford University (rolfkleef/Flickr)

Stanford University distanced itself from Trump administration task force member and Hoover Institution senior fellow Dr. Scott Atlas on Monday after Atlas tweeted that Michigan residents should "rise up" over new coronavirus restrictions. In a written statement, Stanford said his views were “inconsistent with the university’s approach” and emphasized the use of masks, social distancing and following public health guidelines. In September, a large group of Stanford colleagues signed a letter criticizing Atlas for undermining public health by misrepresenting the science on how to tackle the pandemic. We hear about the controversies and how they tie into long-standing tensions between university faculty and the free-market leaning Hoover Institution.

Guests:

Thomas Bartlett, reporter, The Chronicle of Higher Education

