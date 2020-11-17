Why White Voters Overwhelmingly Supported Trump -- Again

Supporters of US president Donald Trump gather in front of the White House near counter-protesters in Washington DC on November 13, 2020.

A recurring theme of post-election punditry was that President Trump gained ground among groups like Latino and Black men, a fact that surprised some observers. But what about the role of white voters? They delivered the White House to Trump in 2016 and despite four years that included an impeachment trial, a raging pandemic, and economic recession, white voters came out even more strongly for him again this year. We’ll look at what’s behind the steady support for Trump among white voters, why he may have increased backing among white women, and what it means for the future of U.S. politics.

Guests:

Jonathan Metzl , professor of sociology and psychiatry, and the Director of the Center for Medicine, Health, and Society, at Vanderbilt University and author of Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment is Killing America's Heartland



Erika Smith , columnist, Los Angeles Times



Carlos Algara , assistant professor of political science, University of Texas at El Paso

