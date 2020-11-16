Wildfire survivors eligible for compensation from PG&E for the 2017 wine country fires and the 2018 Camp Fire will begin getting emergency payments of up to $25,000 by November 23rd. That’s according to an announcement earlier this month by the PG&E Fire Victim Trust. The coronavirus pandemic has compounded the financial devastation for families suffering injury or property loss from the fires. We’ll get the latest on the long-running efforts of fire victims to receive compensation.
California Wildfire Survivors Will Start Getting Emergency PG&E Payments this Month
at 9:40 AM
Flames overtake a structure as nearby homes burn in the Napa wine region in California on October 9, 2017, as multiple wind-driven fires continue to whip through the region. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Guests:
Lily Jamali, co-host and correspondent, KQED's The California Report
Cathy Yanni, claims administrator, Fire Victim Trust
Cheryl Maynard, lost her condo in the 2018 Paradise fire
