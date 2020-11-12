Spike in California Coronavirus Cases Raise Concerns About Reopening, Holiday Travel

An American Airlines employee helps travellers with self check-in at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California in October 1, 2020.

An American Airlines employee helps travellers with self check-in at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California in October 1, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Coronavirus cases reached their highest level with nearly 140,000 cases nationwide reported on Tuesday. Much of the surge is concentrated in the Midwest, but the West Coast is also seeing an uptick. The number of infections has steadily risen nationwide since September and will likely keep climbing as cold weather forces people indoors and Americans travel for the holidays. Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over what will happen with President Donald Trump still in office and President-elect Joe Biden setting up a response that may come too late for many Americans. We talk about why the U.S. has struggled to contain the coronavirus and what measures California is taking to prevent a winter surge.

Guests:

Alexis Madrigal , staff writer, The Atlantic - runs The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project

Dr. Celine Gounder , internist infectious diseases specialist and epidemiologist; host and producer of the podcasts "American Diagnosis" and "Epidemic," which focus on the coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Neha Nanda , medical director of infection prevention, Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California